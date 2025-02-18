27.9 C
Bandits abduct medical expert, three others in Adamawa

By Awoniyi Ademide

0
11

A medical expert from Modibbo University Teaching Hospital and three other residents of Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State have been kidnapped by gunmen during an attack.

The abducted medical expert, identified as Abubakar Sadiq, was taken alongside three others as the attackers fired indiscriminately to prevent security guards and local security from attempting to halt the abduction operation in the community.

The incident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday has plunged the victims’ families into anguish as they anxiously await updates on their whereabouts.

Upon receiving a distress call at 3:30 a.m., police officers were swiftly mobilized to reinforce law and order in the village and initiated a search-and-rescue operation.

Confirming the attack, the Adamawa State Police Command, under Commissioner of Police (CP) Dankombo Morris, denounced the act while directing a large-scale manhunt to track down the perpetrators.

The police have reassured the public of their unwavering commitment to rescuing the hostages while urging residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.

