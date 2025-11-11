Bandits abduct Katsina resident after peace deal

Barely a month after a peace agreement was signed with local bandit groups, Unguwar Kawo a community in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, was attacked by bandits, who abducted a resident.

Aside from abducting the resident, identified as Kabirun Hajia, the armed men were reported to have seized valuables, including mobile phones and a motorcycle belonging to community members, before fleeing the scene.

As gathered, the attack has heightened anxiety among families who had hoped the peace pact would bring calm.

A security analyst, Bakatsine, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, describing it as “a troubling reminder that agreements on paper do not automatically translate into protection on the ground.”

While noting that no casualties were recorded during the night raid, Bakatsine added, “This latest attack underscores the fragility of security arrangements in the area.”

The Guild reports that the raid occurred just weeks after Bakori LGA entered a peace deal with bandit groups in Kakumi, intended to reduce hostilities and curb relentless raids on farming communities.

Local authorities have yet to release an official statement on the incident, a silence that has deepened unease among residents, who say they are increasingly uncertain whether the peace deal has any real enforcement mechanism.