32.7 C
Lagos
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
spot_img
National

Bandits abduct Katsina resident after peace deal

By Awoniyi Ademide

0
6

Barely a month after a peace agreement was signed with local bandit groups, Unguwar Kawo a community in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, was attacked by bandits, who abducted a resident.

Aside from abducting the resident, identified as Kabirun Hajia, the armed men were reported to have seized valuables, including mobile phones and a motorcycle belonging to community members, before fleeing the scene.

As gathered, the attack has heightened anxiety among families who had hoped the peace pact would bring calm.

A security analyst, Bakatsine, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, describing it as “a troubling reminder that agreements on paper do not automatically translate into protection on the ground.”

While noting that no casualties were recorded during the night raid, Bakatsine added, “This latest attack underscores the fragility of security arrangements in the area.”

The Guild reports that the raid occurred just weeks after Bakori LGA entered a peace deal with bandit groups in Kakumi, intended to reduce hostilities and curb relentless raids on farming communities.

Local authorities have yet to release an official statement on the incident, a silence that has deepened unease among residents, who say they are increasingly uncertain whether the peace deal has any real enforcement mechanism.

Previous article
Gombe Govt. okays N1.3b for deputy governor’s office construction
Next article
NAFDAC begins enforcement on sachet alcohol ban

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.