Bandits abduct four travellers along Kwara highway

Fresh anxiety has gripped road users after armed bandits attacked the busy Isanlu–Isin–Omu Aran road in Kwara State, kidnapping at least four travellers.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, when armed men ambushed motorists along the highway, a key route linking communities in Kwara South to the state capital, Ilorin.

The assailants reportedly operated freely, forcing vehicles to stop before whisking passengers away to an unknown location.

A witness described the scene as chaotic, saying the assailants acted confidently and appeared unchallenged. “They stopped vehicles at will and carefully picked those they wanted before disappearing,” the source said.

Residents said the psychological impact has been severe, with many commuters now avoiding the route altogether.

“People are scared, especially those travelling toward Ilorin. No one feels safe anymore,” a local resident said.

The highway serves as a critical link between communities in Kwara South and the state capital; repeated attacks along the corridor have heightened fears over the safety of daily commuters and commercial drivers.

As of filing, the Kwara State Police Command had not issued an official statement confirming the abduction or detailing ongoing rescue efforts.

Community leaders are calling on authorities to intensify patrols and deploy additional security personnel along vulnerable routes.