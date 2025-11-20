Bandits abduct four farmers 2days after Kwara church attack

Two days after armed men attacked a church in Kwara, killing three worshippers and kidnapping a pastor, bandits have struck again, this time in a farming community in the state, where four rice farmers were abducted before the attackers fled the scene.

The farmers were reportedly busy with their harvest when the gunmen stormed the farmlands, shooting sporadically before whisking the victims into the bush.

Residents say the renewed violence has left them feeling exposed and uncertain about their safety, especially with attacks now occurring in rapid succession.

“People are terrified. Nobody knows who will be next,” a community elder told correspondents, reflecting the growing distress among locals.

The abduction occurred on Wednesday evening in Bokungi village, located in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, where the farmers had been working on their rice fields between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

According to community members, two farmers were first captured while packing harvested rice, and moments later, another pair was seized from a nearby farm.

As of Thursday, no ransom demand had been made, leaving families in deep uncertainty. “It is frightening that we cannot even step outside to farm. Sleeping peacefully is now impossible,” a resident told reporters.

Villagers described the repeated attacks as unbearable, urging authorities to strengthen surveillance across the Lafiagi–Bokungi corridor to prevent further incidents.

They also called for urgent intervention from both the federal and state governments, stressing that normal life has become impossible amid rising insecurity.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer at the Edu Divisional Headquarters in Lafiagi, who confirmed the attack while speaking anonymously, said efforts were underway to rescue the victims.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to locate the abducted farmers, and the state command has deployed additional personnel,” she said, urging residents to share actionable intelligence to support the operation.