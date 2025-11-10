Bandits abduct five women from Kano community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded Yan Kwada, a settlement within Faruruwa village in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, abducting five women and injuring several others during the attack.

The incident occurred barely a month after armed men reportedly killed seven villagers and abducted 10 others in attacks on several communities within Shanono LGA.

A source on Monday disclosed that the men stormed the village around 11 p.m., shooting sporadically and breaking into houses before abducting the women, four of whom were nursing mothers.

According to a resident, two of the abducted women returned home hours after the abduction, while three remain in captivity.

One youth leader expressed the community’s trauma, noting, “We heard the shots and immediately knew these men were not afraid of anyone. They moved with confidence, as if they already knew who they came for.”

The attack has heightened tension in border communities, many of which lie close to Katsina State, with locals believing the attackers may be fleeing renewed pressure in Katsina amid ongoing peace efforts targeting criminal networks.

Concerned elders are appealing for urgent action to prevent further escalation, with a senior traditional leader describing the attack as a wake-up call and calling for intensified patrols and close collaboration between Kano and Katsina to stop the criminals from shifting base and endangering villages.

While security agencies have yet to issue an official statement, villagers continue to hope authorities will move swiftly to rescue the remaining abducted women and reassure the shaken community.