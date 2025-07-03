Bandits abduct farmer after killing son in Kaduna

A 60-year-old farmer, Isiya Abdullahi, has been abducted by suspected bandits who also killed his son during a violent raid on their family residence in a rural community of Kaduna State.

The gunmen, reportedly armed with machetes and other deadly weapons, invaded the farming settlement, targeting Abdullahi’s residence with calculated precision.

During the raid, his 25-year-old son, Suleiman Isiya, attempted to fend off the attackers and protect his father but was overpowered and stabbed multiple times.

A source familiar with the incident disclosed that after the bandits abducted the father, they fled without encountering any resistance from security operatives, leaving the farmer’s son in a pool of blood.

The source added that residents who were alerted by the commotion rushed to the house after the attackers had left and quickly took Suleiman to a nearby hospital.

However, the young man was said to have succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital in Doka Maijama’a village, located in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The source further revealed that the motive behind the attack, which occurred yesterday, remains unclear, and no group had claimed responsibility as of the time of filing this report.

Attempts by The Guild to reach the Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, for official comments were unsuccessful, as calls to his phone went unanswered.