Bandits abduct cleric, family members in Zamfara

A group of gunmen suspected to be bandits, were reported to have abducted attacked the Tura town of Zamfara abducting a residing cleric and his family members.

Aside from that, the armed men, who stormed the town yesterday night causing widespread fear and destruction, made their way out with several other resident of the community after the attack.

A resident, who disclosed this to the Guild on Thursday, stated that the attackers invaded the neighborhood after successfully breaching security post, firing sporadically before whisking away their victims.

The resident further lamented the persistent insecurity in Maru town while calling on authorities to take urgent action. “We live in fear every day,” he said.

Security forces have yet to confirm the attack, but resident sources indicate that efforts are underway to rescue the victims.

This latest abduction adds to the growing list of kidnappings in Zamfara and neighboring states, where armed groups frequently target rural communities.

Citizens are urging the government to intensify security measures and bring perpetrators to justice.