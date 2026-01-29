Bandits abduct businessman, two wives in Zamfara

A 60-year-old Zamfara businessman, Alhaji Ali Mada, and his two wives, Zainab Ali, 50, and Rakiya Ali, 48, have been abducted by bandits in Mada community, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The abduction occurred on Thursday morning, and no gunfire or disturbance was reportedly heard from the victims’ residence.

Confirming the incident, the Police said the operation was carried out quietly, with the armed men fleeing the scene without any commotion.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Yazid Muhammad, the attack was reported after the perpetrators had escaped with the victims, prompting officers to launch a manhunt for their rescue.

“We are taking this case very seriously and have deployed a team to gather evidence and track the perpetrators,” Zamfara police spokesperson Abubakar said.

He urged residents to remain calm and added that investigations are ongoing, with security forces working to locate and rescue the family.

“Our priority is to bring the victims back safely and ensure the culprits are apprehended,” the spokesperson added.