Bandits abduct baby, others in Katsina

A group of unknown gunmen, suspected to be bandits, were reported to have attacked the Tura community in Kastina state, abducting a baby, along with several others.

As gathered, the gunmen successfully breached the village’s security during the attack at night, making their way with the infant baby girl along with other victims

The bandits, aside from the abduction, also inflicted serious injuries on a person who confronted them, causing him to suffer from varying degrees of wounds.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to the press yesterday, the assailants attacked the village at night, overpowering the local vigilantes and causing them to flee for their lives.

The source added that the horrible incident sparked widespread panic across the surrounding area, leaving residents shaken and frightened.

“They came in the night and overpowered the security people, they kidnapped a baby girl and kidnapped many people”, the eyewitness revealed.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the abducted individuals remain unknown, and efforts to secure their release are ongoing.

As of the time of filing this report, the authorities in the state are yet to give a statement on the fresh attack.

This latest attack highlights the growing concern over security in Katsina State, where bandits have been attacking villages with increasing frequency.