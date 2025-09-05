Bandits abduct 22 villagers from Sokoto community

A fresh wave of terror has struck the North as heavily armed bandits abducted 22 villagers in a late-night assault that has left families devastated and entire communities living in fear.

The attackers moved swiftly, targeting unsuspecting men, women, and children in what locals described as a brutal and coordinated operation with the incident igniting concerns over the rising tide of abduction-for-ransom crimes in rural northern Nigeria.

The assault took place in Fakku, a remote community in Sokoto State, where bandits riding motorcycles stormed the area, shooting sporadically into the air to force residents out of their homes.

Although many villagers reportedly fled into nearby bushes, 22 were unfortunately captured and taken away by the attackers.

“This has become unbearable,” a resident, who pleaded for anonymity, told The Guild. “We no longer sleep peacefully. Every night feels like a battle for survival.”

A northern-based security analyst, Bakatsine, confirmed the attack and described it as both “brutal and calculated,” warning that it reflected a deepening security crisis in the region.

“Bandits on motorcycles raided the Fakku community overnight,” he explained. “Some people were injured, while men, women, and children numbering 22 were abducted. The relentless wave of violence in Northwest Nigeria continues to devastate communities.”

The Guild reports that the incident adds to a disturbing pattern of kidnappings across Sokoto and neighbouring states, where armed groups have turned rural villages into targets for ransom-driven attacks.

However, security forces have reportedly been deployed to track the assailants, though no arrests or rescues have yet been confirmed.