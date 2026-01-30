Bandits abduct 20 villagers from Zamfara community

Despite the efforts of the military and other security agencies to curb banditry in the Northern region, armed men suspected to be bandits attacked Dausayi village, located in the Dansadau axis of Zamfara State, and abducted 20 villagers from their homes.

The bandits reportedly operated in large numbers and moved swiftly, overwhelming the community before residents could raise an effective alarm.

The abduction has been linked to a gang led by a notorious bandit kingpin known as Yellow Janbross, who has been associated with several violent incidents in the area.

Meanwhile, the police and the Army have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, with joint forces deployed to track their movements and secure the release of the abducted villagers.

A senior security source, who requested anonymity, confirmed that tactical operations are already underway to prevent further attacks and dismantle the group responsible.

“The Divisional Police Officer, working alongside other security operatives, has mobilised personnel to pursue the criminals and rescue the victims unharmed,” the source said.

The source also appealed to residents to cooperate with law enforcement by sharing credible information that could aid ongoing operations.

“Community support remains critical to ending these attacks and restoring confidence,” the source said.