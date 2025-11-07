Bandits abduct 16 villagers from Zamfara community

No fewer than 16 residents, including children and the elderly, have been taken captive by armed men suspected to be bandits after an attack on a rural community in Zamfara State.

The victims were reportedly abducted after the bandits invaded the community, shooting indiscriminately, prompting residents to flee for their lives.

The incident occurred in Sado village, under Murai Ward of Talata Mafara Local Government Area, as locals were preparing to retire for the day.

According to eyewitnesses, the abducted villagers were taken deep into a nearby forest, while relatives and neighbors now await possible contact from the kidnappers.

Confirming the attack, the district head of Sado, Aliyu Saidu, stated that vigilantes tried to resist the bandits but were overwhelmed by the heavily armed assailants.

“The bandits entered the community unexpectedly. Our local guards fought hard to repel them, but they were outnumbered and outgunned,” he said.

“For now, we have confirmed that 16 people were kidnapped, but we fear the number might rise as some residents are still missing.”

Speaking to journalists on Friday, a resident, Ibrahim Shehu, narrated how he discovered that his close friend and his wife were among those abducted.

“I received a call about the attack and immediately tried calling my friend Nasiru. His phone rang out without an answer. I later confirmed that both he and his wife were taken,” he lamented.

“We are terrified and confused,” said Umar Rabiu, whose elder brother is among the abducted.

“Families are scattered, and many of us are waiting by our phones for a possible call from the kidnappers. We’re pleading with security agencies and the government to help rescue our loved ones.”

Meanwhile, neighboring communities, such as Gidan Matan Aure, have begun mobilizing local youths to guard against possible attacks.

Residents have called on authorities to intensify security patrols and end the recurring wave of violence that has plagued Zamfara for years.

This incident comes barely weeks after six butchers and animal traders were abducted along the Gusau–Dansadau road in Gusau Local Government Area, highlighting the worsening insecurity that continues to cripple economic and social life across the state.