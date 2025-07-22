Bandits abduct 15 residents during Katsina community attack

A group of gunmen suspected to be bandits carried out a violent assault on a quiet community in Katsina State, abducting 15 residents before whisking them to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that the victims were kidnapped after the heavily armed attackers opened fire indiscriminately, forcing villagers to flee for safety in the middle of the night.

The attack, which occurred on Monday night in Lambo community, Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, left two people seriously injured.

The injured individuals were reportedly caught in the crossfire while trying to protect their families from the marauding bandits.

A survivor told The Guild that the attackers stormed the area in large numbers, targeting homes and taking away men, women, and children.

“It was terrifying. They came in shooting from all directions. We had no choice but to run into the bush,” the survivor said, requesting anonymity.

“This is heartbreaking. Our people are traumatised, and 15 of our loved ones are missing. We urge the authorities to come to our aid immediately,” a community elder who spoke after the incident added.

Although the police have yet to issue an official response, security personnel have reportedly been deployed to the area to prevent further attacks.