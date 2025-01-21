Bandit leaders inside Katsina forests surrender arms, captives to Army

Several bandit leaders operating in Katsina State have surrendered to troops under Operation Hadarin Daji, following an escalation in military offensives across the northwest.

The bandits, unable to withstand the sustained aerial and ground assaults under Operation Fansan Yanma, voluntarily laid down their weapons and vowed to abandon criminal activities.

In a symbolic act of surrender confirmed by the Army on Monday, the bandits reportedly handed over a collection of weapons, including AK-47 rifles and ammunition.

Military officials view the development as a significant step toward reducing banditry and improving security in the region, as more perpetrators reconsider their actions in the face of intensified operations.

The operation, which focuses on dismantling bandit strongholds and restoring peace in the region, has achieved notable successes in recent weeks.

The Nigerian Army continues its efforts to eliminate criminal elements and secure the northwest, with authorities urging other bandits to follow suit and embrace peace.