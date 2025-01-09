Bandit leader, two others die during vigilante, gunmen clashes in Kaduna

A notorious bandit leader terrorizing Kaduna State, Dogo Isah, and two others have been reported dead after leading his group to engage repentant gunmen and vigilantes in a gun duel.

The clash that resulted in the bandit leader and two others death started when Isah and his group attempted to steal cattle from a camp led by Kachalla Musa, a former bandit leader who had recently embraced peace efforts.

On Thursday, it was learnt that the clash occurred inside Kachia forest where the cattle were reared by their owners to avoid clashes with farmers in the state.

A source in the axis, Zagazola Makama, narrated that the mild altercation further escalated into a gunfight, resulting in the deaths of Isah and two of his associates.

He said: “The incident occurred after Kachalla Musa’s faction, which had been involved in a government-backed peace initiative, clashed with Dogo Isah’s group.

“Dogo Isah, who had terrorized the Kachia and Kajuru regions, was infamous for his involvement in violent crimes such as cattle rustling and attacks on security forces”, Makama added.

According to the source, Dogo Isah’s death is seen as a significant blow to criminal activities in the area.

However, his refusal to surrender to the government’s peace initiative and his continued violent actions had marked him as a major threat until the deadly encounter.

The killing of Dogo Isah follows the death of his cousin, Tukur Sharme, another well-known bandit leader, who was also killed in a similar internal conflict in September 2024.

This latest incident has raised concerns among members of the repentant bandit faction, who may fear reprisals for their decision to abandon violence.