Bandit leader submits arms after killing 32 Katsina worshippers

A notorious bandit leader in Katsina, Babaro, who allegedly spearheaded the deadly attack on Mantau Mosque in Malumfashi Local Government Area, which left 32 worshippers dead, was reportedly present during a peace parley held in the state.

The meeting was reportedly convened to address the rising wave of killings and kidnappings by armed bandits in the state.

The peace event was said to have been attended by traditional rulers, community leaders, rural security representatives, and herders.

According to a security expert, Zagazola Makama, the bandit leader, long on security watchlists, attended the dialogue which took place yesterday, despite being accused of leading the gruesome assault on the mosque, which also left dozens injured.

Babaro has long been known for violent attacks on rural communities, instilling fear through repeated raids, kidnappings, and killings.

His presence at the dialogue has raised questions among residents of the affected communities, with many expressing concern over his inclusion despite the allegations against him and his group.

Community members remain divided over the development, some view it as a potential path toward peace, while others believe it could undermine accountability.

“How can a man who murdered 32 innocent souls in a mosque now be treated as a peace partner? This is rubbing salt in the wounds of the victims’ families,” asked Ibrahim Sani, a youth leader in Malumfashi.

“Dialogue without accountability is dangerous. It sets a precedent where criminals can kill at will and later walk free in the name of peace,” noted Bakatsine, a security analyst.

Katsina, like many northern states, continues to face persistent attacks by armed bandits, who have disrupted life in several vulnerable communities.

Villages have been deserted, farmlands abandoned, and thousands displaced by the ongoing crisis. For many residents, Babaro’s participation in the peace process has not eased concerns about future attacks.