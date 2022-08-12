Ballon d’Or excludes Messi, Neymar, Muller names from 2022 award nominees

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and Argentine football forward, Lionel Messi, paid a high price for an underwhelming first season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when he was left off the 30-man strong list for this year’s coveted football award.

Messi, who won the title last year, had been an ever-present amongst the nominations since 2006 and a regular feature in the top three since 2007 with the exception of 2018.

The jinxed appeared to have been broken after Messi’s name was discovered to have been conspicuously missing from the names of 2022 awardees released on Friday, following his switch from Barcelona to the French capital.

A change in the format has also worked against the Argentine superstar with the Ballon d’Or no longer acknowledging the best player over a calendar year.

Instead, it is based on a season’s record highlighting “the individual performances” and the “decisive and impressive character” of the nominees, according to the criteria.

After leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2021, Messi was unable to stamp his genius on a PSG team desperate for a Champions League title. And the French champions suffered a last-16 exit at the hands of eventual winners, Real Madrid.

In total, Messi scored only 11 goals for PSG with his relatively indifferent club form failing to impress France Football magazine, the organisers of the Ballon d’Or which will be awarded in Paris on October 17.

Also, Messi’s teammate in PSG and Brazilian forward, Neymar, also misses out after a season where he could only manage to score 13 goals in 28 matches played for the club.

The remainder of the list of nominees throws up a few surprises with French international striker and Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, being overwhelming tagged as the favourite after being the architect of Real Madrid’s 14th Champions League title with finishing the European campaign with 15 goals.

Benzema is likely to become the fifth French winner after Raymond Kopa (1958), Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991), and Zinedine Zidane (1998).

In the 2021/2022 season, Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 appearances for a Madrid side that also won the Liga title. His goal in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup took the 34-year-old to 324 goals for the Spanish giants.

The 30 male nominees:

Trent ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (ANG, Liverpool)

Karim BENZEMA (FRA, Real Madrid)

Joao CANCELO (POR, Manchester City)

CASEMIRO (BRE, Real Madrid)

Thibaut COURTOIS (BEL, Real Madrid)

CRISTIANO RONALDO (POR, Manchester United)

Kevin DE BRUYNE (BEL, Manchester City)

Luis DIAZ (COL, FC Porto puis Liverpool)

FABINHO (BRE, Liverpool)

Phil FODEN (ANG, Manchester City)

Erling HAALAND (NOR, Borussia Dortmund puis Manchester City)

Sébastien HALLER (CIV, Ajax puis Borussia Dortmund)

Harry KANE (ANG, Tottenham)

Joshua KIMMICH (ALL, Bayern Munich)

Rafael LEAO (POR, AC Milan)

Robert LEWANDOWSKI (POL, Bayern Munich puis FC Barcelone)

Riyad MAHREZ (ALG, Manchester City)

Mike MAIGNAN (FRA, AC Milan)

Sadio MANÉ (SEN, Liverpool puis Bayern Munich)

Kylian MBAPPÉ (FRA, Paris-SG)

Luka MODRIC (CRO, Real Madrid)

Christopher NKUNKU (FRA, RB Leipzig)

Darwin NUÑEZ (URU, Benfica puis Liverpool)

Antonio RÜDIGER (ALL, Chelsea puis Real Madrid)

Mohamed SALAH (EGY, Liverpool)

Bernardo SILVA (POR, Manchester City)

SON Heung-min (CDS, Tottenham)

Virgil VAN DIJK (HOL, Liverpool)

VINICIUS JUNIOR (BRE, Real Madrid)

Dusan VLAHOVIC (SER, Fiorentina puis Juventus)

