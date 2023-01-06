Bagudu warns Kebbi boat operators against night travels 

He gave the warning yesterday during a condolence visit to residents of Samanaji town after losing their loved ones to a boat mishap that occurred barely three days earlier in the state.
While expressing deep sadness over the casualties figure from the boat mishap, the governor beseeched God to admit the decease into Aljannah Firdausi and also commended the efforts of all those who rendered assistance towards the rescue operation.
“I am here with top delegation to condole with you over the unfortunate boat mishap. We pray to God to forgive all who lost their lives and we pray for the recovery of the missing ones”, he added.
Bagudu was accompanied by top Government delegation including the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, former Governor of Kebbi State, Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, DG campaign, APC gubernatorial candidate Dr. Nasir Idris, the Speaker Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammadu Abubakar, some members of the National and Kebbi State House of Assembly, Commissioners and Local Government Chairmen.
