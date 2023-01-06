Bagudu warns Kebbi boat operators against night travels 

Following the boat mishap in Samanaji town of Koko Besse local Government Area of Kebbi, the State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, has warned boat operators against traveling on waterways at night across Kebbi waterways.

Bagudu said that the government would not spare anyone found contravening the safety rules guiding boat operation on waterways including overloading passengers.

He gave the warning yesterday during a condolence visit to residents of Samanaji town after losing their loved ones to a boat mishap that occurred barely three days earlier in the state.

While expressing deep sadness over the casualties figure from the boat mishap, the governor beseeched God to admit the decease into Aljannah Firdausi and also commended the efforts of all those who rendered assistance towards the rescue operation.

“I am here with top delegation to condole with you over the unfortunate boat mishap. We pray to God to forgive all who lost their lives and we pray for the recovery of the missing ones”, he added.

Bagudu was accompanied by top Government delegation including the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, former Governor of Kebbi State, Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, DG campaign, APC gubernatorial candidate Dr. Nasir Idris, the Speaker Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammadu Abubakar, some members of the National and Kebbi State House of Assembly, Commissioners and Local Government Chairmen.

The APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nasir Idris, meanwhile donated N5 million to the families of the deceased.

Earlier, the District Head of Dutsinmari, MuAllayidi Usman, while thanking the Governor for the condolence visit said the boat accident so far claimed four lives and twelve passengers were still missing. The Chairman of Koko Besse local Government Area, Yahaya Bello, also thanked the governor for the visit and disclosed that a delegation from HYPADEC was in the local Government to offer their condolences. The council boss said that a search and rescue operation was still ongoing in the area, with four dead bodies recovered from the river. It would be recalled that a boat carrying over 100 passengers capsized on Tuesday midway through the river in Koko Besse Local Government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

