Bago donates over N77M to Niger pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

In the spirit of giving that comes with Eid celebration, the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago has donated over N77 million to residents and and officials performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

A breakdown of the funds showed that 3710 pilgrims received 100 riyals each while 59 officials including 9 staff, 25 ad-hoc staff and 25 supervisors appointed by Local Government Chairmen got 200 riyals each from the governor.

Bago announced the donation on Saturday during a visit to the pilgrims in Mina, where he inspect their welfare and get feedbacks from then on how to improve the standard next year.

While speaking to the pilgrims on the importance of brotherhood and prayers, Bago stressed that the gesture was not from the Niger State Government but from himself as an individual to the pilgrims as a sign of appreciation for them being good ambassadors of the state while in the Holy Land.

Before beseeching Allah to accept their prayers and grant the state peace and development in the coming years, he assured the pilgrims that efforts would be made to ensure an improvement in welfare and others.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital Communications, Abdullberqy Ebbo, the governor disclosed that the measures that would be adopted before next year starts from renovation of the Hajj Camp in the state.

According to him, the government will ensure that the airport in Minna, Niger state capital, is made conductive for pilgrims to take off, and to having a good transport system in Saudi for pilgrims.

