Bago approves N80,000 wage for Niger health workers

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has approved N80,000 as monthly salary for casual hospital workers across the state, as part of measures to addressing concerns raised by employees at the Minna General Hospital on their employment status.

Bago said that the salary structure for the health workers aligned with the state government’s approved minimum wage for civil servants on its payroll.

The governor announced this on Friday during a meeting with aggrieved casual workers in Minna after they expressed dissatisfaction with being overlooked in a recent conversion process by his administration.

While assuring the workers of fair compensation, Bago clarified that it would not be possible to integrate all casual workers into the state’s civil service.

He revealed that casual workers with degree qualifications who have served between 10 to 15 years would be granted automatic appointments.

Meanwhile, workers holding diploma certificates would be appointed on a probationary basis, with a requirement to upgrade their qualifications within three years.