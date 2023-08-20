Bago appoints 131 Niger female politicians as aides

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has approved the appointment of 131 women into various political positions, barely three months after assumption of office.

The spokesman to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, in a statement on Sunday, said 41 of the appointees were to serve as coordinators while the remaining 90 would serve as Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

While congratulating the appointees, the governor called on them to be dedicated and contribute their quota to the success of his administration’s policy thrusts.

Bago said the appointments were in fulfillment of his campaign promise to allow women the chance to contribute to the building of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

