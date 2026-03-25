Bagadry monarchs, leaders reject APC deputy gov. slot for 2027

Amid speculations that the highest advisory organ of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Governor Advisory Council (GAC), has recommended the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, as Governor Babajide Sanwo—Olu’s successor, traditional rulers and leaders from Badagry division have rejected the move, saying it is the time for the region to governor the state.

The monarchs and leaders, meanwhile, have appealed to the President and national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, to dismiss the recommendation for the purpose of justice and fairness to all Lagos State indigenes.

While Salu-Hundeyin, who is said to have been considered as the deputy gubernatorial candidate, is an indigene of Badagry, they stressed that, unlike other regions that have been allowed to govern Lagos, Badagry indigenes were the only major stakeholders yet to occupy the governorship seat in the state.

The leaders and traditional rulers stated this during a press briefing held yesterday in Badagry, where they made their stance known to the public as political parties prepare for the 2027 poll.

According to the monarchs and leaders, we, the indigenes of Badagry, have agreed that Samuel Ajose, popularly called SMA, is our preferred candidate to occupy the governorship seat.

On why they do not want the running mate position, the Ogundeyi I of Iworo Kingdom, Oladele Kosoko, described Badagry as a historically significant and peaceful region capable of producing competent leadership for the state.

“That does not arise. And don’t forget the party will be having its convention anytime this week. Of which I know, definitely justice must be done.

“He (Ajose) has all the capability and the capacity to be the governor of Lagos State. He has all that it takes to do the job. And that is our concessions candidate for the gubernatorial seat.

“I want to say it again without missing my words, that what Badagry deserves is very appropriate”.

While emphasizing the unity among traditional rulers and residents, he noted that the division was speaking “with one voice” on the issue.

They stated these hours after reports emanated that the APC was about to settle for Hamzat, who has served as deputy governor for two terms, and the SSG, Salu-Hundeyin, as their preferred aspirants for the 2027 gubernatorial poll in the state.