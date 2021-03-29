Bad weather forces Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola, others to join Tinubu’s Colloquium from airport

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his counterparts from Osun, Ogun and Ekiti, Gboyega Oyetola, Dapo Abiodun, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and some other dignitaries were unable to attend the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s 12th colloquium over bad weather that affected flight movements.

Other dignitaries also turned down by the airport management from traveling to Kano state, venue of the event, from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, over bad weather that had affected movements of flights were Senator Kashim Shettima, Solomon Olamilekan, Tokunbo Abiru, and Opeyemi Bamidele.

After they were turned down from attending the event to mark Tinubu’s 69th birthday physically on Monday, the dignitaries joined the event virtually from Abuja airport and extolled his virtues, commending his stance on true federalism.

Also joining the event virtually were President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ade Ipaye, who read the celebrants citation, and many others.

The delay in dignitaries arrival was said to have been reasons the organisers delayed the colloquium themed, ‘Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative Of National Cohesion For Growth And Prosperity’ and when it was obvious that they were not going to make it due to bad weather, the event was eventually kicked off at about 1 pm.

Dousing the tension on the flight disruption, Tinubu stated that the weather challenges that affected flight movement further indicated that climate change was real and must be accepted by all.

The APC leader noted that climate change has become an issue that the world must accept and develop measures to mitigate the challenges from affecting businesses and lifestyles.

He said: “Today, part of what human beings refused to really understand, part of the reasons why herdsmen are moving round is because of extreme climate change. This is not a harmattan period, is it? Then the plane cannot land in Kano this morning, very unusual. That is what climate change could do for you, Mother Nature.

“So, we better spend time to make sure we tune our economic programmes and I am glad National Assembly members in the appropriation committee are here”.

Earlier addressing the guest virtually, Sanwo-Olu noted that Tinubu’s emphasis on job creation for the youth and care for the aged stood him out as one of the most progressive individuals in contemporary history.

According to him, Tinubu’s extreme welfarist principle had become more pronounced to be ignored in showing direction and steer the country away from the current quagmire.

He said: “I want to say how truly delighted I am with my brother Governors. We would have all wished that we were all in Kano with you but like you said during your speech, this is the reality of our time. This is what climate change is teaching and has taught each and every one of us but indeed we can still celebrate you and we all can still come together even in these large numbers.

“We have listened to all the great speakers today but your comments still resonate and I am sure it will resonate with all of us for a very long time. Very classic Asiwaju and you have explained to us in three to five minutes, what true federalism is. You reiterated to us what it means with peaceful coexistence among ourselves.

“You explained and you have shown us the importance of job creation for the youth and abilities for us to care for our aged. These are what you stand for. This is classic Asiwaju. We can’t but continue to thank God for your life. We can’t but continue to thank God for giving you to us at this point in time.

“My prayer and our prayers in Lagos is that God will continue to be with you, to give you good health, a sound mind, and continue to lead from the front. Your extreme welfarism that knows no bound will continue to steady the ship. And each and every one of us will continue to draw from your wealth of experience. We wish you all the very best”.