Babangida grieves over Kaduna Emir’s demise

The former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retired), has described the passing way of Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who was reported to have died yesterday as a personal loss to himself and family.
Babangida disclosed that the 84-year-old Shehu was one of the powerful forces that have assisted in keeping Kaduna State so cosmopolitan for 45 years.
In a communique released on his twitter page on Sunday, the former president sent his heartfelt condolences to the Governor of the state and the entire Zazzau emirate, the late monarch’s beloved family, as well as the Federal government.
INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILLAIHIN RAJI’UN
It is with great sorrow that I received the sad news of the passing of our beloved father and revered traditional leader, the Emir of Zazzau and Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who died today at the age of 84.
My heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Kaduna State, the entire Zazzau emirate and his beloved family, as well as the Federal government for the loss of this foremost traditional ruler.
For 45 years, Alhaji Shehu Idris has been a pillar of our traditional institution, a bridge between people of various ethnicities and religions, and a powerful force for keeping Kaduna State so cosmopolitan.
Indeed, his wisdom and integrity has been invaluable in advancing the growth and progress of our dear nation. As a beneficiary of his support and fatherly advice for many decades, the passing of this great man is a profound personal loss indeed.
As we mourn the loss of this iconic leader, one of the longest serving traditional rulers of our time, we pray that Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdausi.
Gen. I B Babangida GCFR
20th September, 2020.