Babangida grieves over Kaduna Emir’s demise

The former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retired), has described the passing way of Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who was reported to have died yesterday as a personal loss to himself and family.

Babangida disclosed that the 84-year-old Shehu was one of the powerful forces that have assisted in keeping Kaduna State so cosmopolitan for 45 years.

In a communique released on his twitter page on Sunday, the former president sent his heartfelt condolences to the Governor of the state and the entire Zazzau emirate, the late monarch’s beloved family, as well as the Federal government.

According to the former president, Alhaji Idris has been a pillar of the traditional institution, a bridge between people of various ethnicities and religions.

” Indeed, his wisdom and integrity have been invaluable in advancing the growth and progress of our dear nation. As a beneficiary of his support and fatherly advice for many decades, the passing of this great man is a profound personal loss indeed”

“As we mourn the loss of this iconic leader, one of the longest-serving traditional rulers of our time, we pray that Almighty Allah grants him Aljannah Firdausi.” Babangida prays.

