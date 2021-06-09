Baba Suwe, 15 others get N500m demolished building compensation from Lagos Govt.

A Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly called Baba Suwe, and 15 other property owners on Igbogbo-Igbe Road project in Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State have received over N500 as compensation from the State Government after pulling down their buildings to pave way for the ongoing Igbogbo-Igbe Road expansion project in the state.

A breakdown of the funds received by the property owners as compensation for their demolished structures on the Right of Way (RoW) showed that Baba Suwe got over N3 million from the government, a petrol station, Malok, was handed about N100 million cheque while his counterpart, Stir Oil and Gas Petrol, got N36 million, and the executives of Igbe Central Mosque were handed N8million to rebuild the religious house.

As gathered, over 400 property owners including the 16 that received over N500 million were already listed to receive over N2 billion compensation from the state government after their buildings were pulled down for different infrastructure projects within Ikorodu, designed to reduce travel time within the state.

Baba Suwe and the 15 others received their cheques on Wednesday from the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a formal inauguration of the 6.05 kilometre-long dualised stretch, traversing Itamaga and Ewu Elepe, a major strategic road that cuts across four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).



Addressing residents on government plans for road construction, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the second phase of the project, measuring 5.9 kilometers from Ewu-Elepe to Gberigbe, which is the gateway to the Imota Rice Mill being built by the State Government in the Ikorodu Division, would commence before end of the year.

The governor, who described roads as a catalyst for socio-economic development, assured Lagosians that plans were ongoing to ensure that ensure a safe as well as a reliable intermodal transport system that could reduce travel time across the state.

In addition to the road infrastructure, he hinted that the ongoing constructing of the jetty at Ijede waterfront was basically to create a hub for waterways transportation in the town as well as reduce residents’ dependence on road networks.

Sanwo-Olu listed other projects currently being undertaken by the State Government to include the rehabilitation of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road in Igbogbo, upgrading of Agric- Ishawo Road, rehabilitation of Oba Sekumade Road, and ongoing palliative work on inner roads.

The State Government, Sanwo-Olu said, will be redesigning the Ikorodu Roundabout in the next phase of work, which is aimed at easing traffic congestion usually experienced around Ikorodu Garage. The Governor disclosed that the contract for the roundabout’s improvement had been approved, stating that work would resume on the axis in the coming weeks.

“The Ijede Road we are inaugurating today is an important intersection that connects about 37 communities. We promised we would rehabilitate and upgrade the road to bring succour to our people who daily bear pains in commuting on the axis. We have delivered the first phase, which stops at Ewu Elepe. There will be an extension of the construction project to Gberigbe Town and Ijede Jetty, which is Phase 2 of the work and the contractor is to commence work immediately.”

“We are elated that our people are reaping the full dividend of democracy in the quality of projects we are delivering. When we make a promise, we ensure that we keep our words. I am confident that through our citizens’ continued support, we will complete other projects started in Ikorodu,” he added.

