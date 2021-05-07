Baba Ijesha’s molested victim gets psychosocial, other supports from Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government has said it would be providing continued psychology support and needed counselling for 14-year-old molested victim of Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, saying the gesture would be part

It explained that the move was in line with the government commitment to ensure the victim was well debriefed such that would enhance total healing and closure from the emotional stress she had been dealing with since the act began.

The state’s Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu, said that since the molestation must have been accompanied with emotional torture for the minor, it was important the state rise to the occasion in commitment of protecting the vulnerable citizens.

He added that the state has since the incident taken keen interest in the matter through his ministry, which he said, was statutorily saddled with the responsibility of promoting and protecting the rights of all children in Lagos.

Dawodu noted that apart from providing professional counseling and psychosocial support to the child to enable her fully recover from the trauma, he has also mandated the Child Protection Unit to take every step within the law, and in consultation with the state’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team in ensuring that justice was served.

The commissioner recalled that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in a statement signed by the Honorable Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) mentioned that the said the actor would be prosecuted for the alleged offence on different counts.

Furthermore, Dawodu urged Lagosians and the Nigerian Press to refrain from showing the faces of abused children, adding that the request was in line with international best practices aimed at protecting victims from stigmatisation and further trauma.

While urging all parents and guardians to be fully committed to their duty of watching over their children or wards, the commissioner assured that case of child abuse would be tolerated in the state irrespective of individuals involved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

