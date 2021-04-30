Baba Ijesha risks 14yrs jail term on alleged sexual assault, rape

The Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, may be sentenced to 14years imprisonment for allegedly engaging in sexual assault and defilement of a child after the Lagos State Government waded into the case to ensure justice for all parties.

Also, the state government has forwarded a duplicate case file on the matter to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice to ascertain the possible argument to be present before the court on the case between the actor and the victim.

The State government through Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Team (DSVRT) said that four options were been considered on the case and that the advice of the DPP would determine the next action it would embark upon.

This development came barely 24 hours after the foster mother of the victim, a Comedienne, Damilola Adekoya, popularly called Princess, Baba Ijesha’s colleagues, and others stormed the State Criminal and Investigative Department (SCID), in Panti, Yaba where the suspect was currently been detained by the Nigerian Police and kicked against the planned release of Omiyinka.

Through a statement released by DSVRT on Friday and titled: Re: Baba Ijesha case, the government hinted that it has established direct contact with the complainant in other to provide the necessary support.

DSVRT, in the statement listed the considered allegations on the case to include Sexual Assault by Penetration- S 261 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 punishable by Life imprisonment, Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration-S262 of the Criminal law, punishable by 14 years imprisonment, Sexual Assault-S263 of the Criminal Law, punishable by 3 years imprisonment, Indecent treatment of a child- S135 of the Criminal Law punishable by 7 years imprisonment.

“We have absolute confidence in the criminal justice system, as well as social support structures in Lagos State in ensuring justice is served in this matter and most importantly, the survivor receives the relevant support on her journey towards healing,” the statement reads.

The agency, therefore, reiterated that the Lagos State Government has zero tolerance for all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and that its firm is committed to ensuring justice for survivors.

