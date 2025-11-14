Baba Ijesha regains freedom from prison

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has regained his freedom after spending three years in prison over allegations of sexual assault.

The actor, who was initially sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, was released after the Court of Appeal overturned his conviction on Friday.

His jail term followed a viral CCTV recording made in the home of comedian Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as princess, the foster mother of the alleged victim.

The development was announced by fellow actor Yomi Fabiyi, who confirmed in an Instagram post that Baba Ijesha had been “officially freed” after the appellate court cleared him of the offences for which he was convicted.

“You are now officially FREE AND OUT. Baba Ijesha is not just back but BETTER. I am also happy you were cleared by the Appeal Court of ever having sex with or defiling any child or minor. The 7-year-old story is a charade. We live in a terrible world where sentiments and wickedness rise above the rule of law and truth,” he wrote.

Fabiyi, who has been a vocal supporter of the embattled actor since his arrest in 2021, went on to make several allegations against individuals connected to the case.

The actor, claiming there was “no proof” the victim was 14 years old at the time of the incident in 2021, describing the case as “weaponised” to destroy Baba Ijesha.

Among other claims, he also alleged that one Damola Adekola, described as a neighbour and associate of Princess, was not prosecuted despite allegedly “confessing” to having a sexual relationship with the girl.