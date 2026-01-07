Baba-Ahmed declares interest to contest 2027 presidential election

The Labour Party’s Vice-Presidential candidate and running mate of Peter Obi in the 2023 election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has formally declared his interest in contesting the presidency in the 2027 general election.

Baba-Ahmed made the declaration during a rally attended by party leaders, members, and supporters, amid ongoing political realignments within Nigeria’s opposition space following the exit of former presidential candidate Peter Obi from the party.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at the Labour Party’s national secretariat in Abuja, barely one week after Obi announced his departure from the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress.

Addressing supporters, Baba-Ahmed said his ambition was long-standing and not influenced by Obi’s recent political decisions.

“I have made myself to contest for the office in 2027. I’m not following anybody’s trajectory or stepping into anybody’s shoes,” he said.

“Before His Excellency Governor Peter Obi filed for the presidency, I aspired for the presidency before him. The records are there,” he added.

The former lawmaker also addressed concerns about religion and ethnicity, insisting that the constitution guarantees every qualified Nigerian the right to seek elective office.

“Yes, I am a practicing Muslim. Yes, I am a Hausa man. The Nigerian constitution allows me to contest. I’m doing this because Nigeria needs help,” he said, while noting that he would comply with party and electoral guidelines once official timetables are released.

Reacting, Labour Party National Chairman Julius Abure praised Baba-Ahmed for remaining in the party despite speculations of a possible defection, saying the development showed that the party remained united. He added that other key figures, including Abia State Governor Alex Otti, had also chosen to stay in the party.