Ayinla Dawodu: Oshodi-Isolo constituency and unfulfilled promises

I don’t see reasons for what you are celebrating as an achievement that is not even worth what a councilor in some sane states can boost off as achievements.

Your boss bought a single paper school bus that was assumed working on paper only. Weeks to school vacation and election knocking, you realised he bought our children’s school bus.

His predecessor Hon. Shadimu, introduced a free tutorial which added value to the children and keep them off distraction and this man called medical doctor cancelled it but happy with a mushroom two blocks of three classroom cubicle with less than 0.5 percent of the pupils while his mates are commissioning bigger and more classrooms with complete Information, Communication Technology (ICT) centers to make learning conducive and you wanted us to send absentia minded people again?

A medical doctor whose impact was abysmal during COVID-19 and even small hand sanitisers he purchased was sold by his aides or should we talk about the jamb forms which ought to be given freely was manipulated and sold? Where is the audio tricycle that can’t be seen on our roads, who are the beneficiaries of it, and the whole shady empowerment?

Prior to his election, he boasted of free medical outreach after the one he deceitfully did before the election, how many did we see again?

Same with the nonfunctional single borehole, how many did he do afterward? The electrification of the federal constituency which was valued at N2.7 billion are you saying the candlelight we have on our streets is worth those value? I can name various things Dr. Dawodu Ayinla used to shortchange the people of his constituency because they are numerous thanks to social media which exposed his likes.

Another House of Representative member, Ganiu Johnson, facilitated many roads projects and employment for his people, how many can we boast of this forgotten representative?

A represention that has no quality bills nor motion or views in the midst of knowledgeable lawmakers doesn’t worth our efforts considering how we laboured for his election.

I don’t care what you think, this constituency is highly shortchanged and we have never had it this bad before.

All progressives Congress and people should rise to say NO to this kind of people in our political development.

How often do we get updated information and feedback of activities of someone we laboured to wrestle power from the opposition? Please let’s face the reality and have common interests of the constituency.

You might have the view that he would perform better in his second term but can a man gives what he doesn’t have?

Any rejoinder would further expose his Ineptitudeness and aggravate the annoyance of the people. We have seen his best that is not the best of the people.

Tonia Gbadebo is a resident of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government and a public affairs analyst

