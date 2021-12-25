Ayade lifts curfew on Cross River 14-months after EndSARS protest

The Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, has lifted the curfew imposed across the state after protests erupted during the EndSARS demonstration.

The aftermath of the EndSARS protest led hoodlums to go on a rampage, vandalizing property worth millions of naira that belong to individuals and corporate organizations.

Following the breakdown of law and order across the metropolis, Ayade, in Calabar, the state capital, imposed a curfew on the state in October 2020.

14 months after, the governor announced the suspension of curfew across the state through a statement released by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Linus Obogo, on Saturday.

From the statement, the governor, who described the announcement as one of his Christmas gifts to the people, noted that the suspension of the curfew on the state takes effect from December 25, 2021.

According to him, the movements that were restricted by law enforcement agencies should cease and residents should be allowed to go about their normal duties without fear.

“The state governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade, has suspended the curfew in the state with effect from December 25, 2021. Consequently, movement is no longer restricted in the state at any time,” the statement read.

Recall that the curfew was relaxed to midnight a few months ago to midnight in a bid to enable nightlife return and ease movement in the metropolis but with the total suspension, movement all times will no longer be restricted.

