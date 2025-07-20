Awujale was more than a royal father to me- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as more than a father to him, saying his role were second to none in the region.

Tinubu, who said that the death of the traditional ruler was personal to him, said that the Awujale was a confidante.

In a statement on Sunday through his social media handle, the President honoured the memory of the monarch eight days after his demise and laid to rest under the tenets of Islam.

The late monarch whose death coincided with the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari, he said: “Kabiyesi was more than a royal father to me. He was a confidante, a guide, and a man of truth whose wisdom never failed to steady those who sought it,” Tinubu said.

“In over six decades on the throne, he ruled with rare dignity, candour, and courage, always putting the people first with an unmistakable sense of duty.”

He further praised the late monarch’s legacy of service and integrity, highlighting his rare leadership qualities and unwavering dedication to his people.

The President noted that he was present in Ijebu-Ode for the monarch’s eighth-day Fidau prayers, describing Oba Adetona as more than just a royal figure.

Last Sunday, within hours, I lost two men I held in the highest esteem: my dear predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, and Kabiyesi, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, the Awujale of Ijebuland, who joined his ancestors after over 65 remarkable years on the throne.