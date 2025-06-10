Awujale miss 2025 Ojude Oba over health challenges— Festival Coordinator

The Coordinator of the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival, Dr. Fassy Yusuff, has explained the absence of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, from this year’s event, saying his absence was due to medical reasons.

Yusuff stated that the monarch, aged 91, was recuperating inside the palace after being discharged from a Lagos hospital where he was treated recently.

The explanation yesterday came amid widespread curiosity and concern over the Awujale’s conspicuous absence at the festival, held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The Ojude Oba festival, renowned for its glamour and cultural significance, drew thousands of guests and tourists to the Awujale Pavilion. Many were surprised not to see the revered traditional ruler, who for decades has graced the occasion in person to receive tributes from dignitaries and indigenes of Ijebuland.

In his absence, Oba Adetona was represented by his wife, Kemi Adetona, welcoming dignitaries, including the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and others to the event.

Addressing speculations surrounding the monarch’s health, Dr. Yusuff reassured the public that there was no cause for alarm.

In a text message to our correspondent, the former Commissioner for Information said: “Awujale was hospitalised in Lagos two weeks ago, but was discharged on Thursday. He is now recuperating at home. A normal situation. Nothing to worry about.”