31.1 C
Lagos
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
spot_img
Entertainment

Awujale miss 2025 Ojude Oba over health challenges— Festival Coordinator

0
23

The Coordinator of the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival, Dr. Fassy Yusuff, has explained the absence of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, from this year’s event, saying his absence was due to medical reasons.

Yusuff stated that the monarch, aged 91, was recuperating inside the palace after being discharged from a Lagos hospital where he was treated recently.

The explanation yesterday came amid widespread curiosity and concern over the Awujale’s conspicuous absence at the festival, held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The Ojude Oba festival, renowned for its glamour and cultural significance, drew thousands of guests and tourists to the Awujale Pavilion. Many were surprised not to see the revered traditional ruler, who for decades has graced the occasion in person to receive tributes from dignitaries and indigenes of Ijebuland.

In his absence, Oba Adetona was represented by his wife, Kemi Adetona, welcoming dignitaries, including the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and others to the event.
Addressing speculations surrounding the monarch’s health, Dr. Yusuff reassured the public that there was no cause for alarm.
In a text message to our correspondent, the former Commissioner for Information said: “Awujale was hospitalised in Lagos two weeks ago, but was discharged on Thursday. He is now recuperating at home. A normal situation. Nothing to worry about.”

Previous article
Nigerian artiste to perform during FIFA Club World Cup
Next article
Gunman kills seven schoolchildren, two teachers, self in Austria

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.