Awolowo, Shagari’s Grandsons, Owonikoko, Others Bag Youth Award From Ooni of Ife

Seyi Awolowo and Bello Shagari, both Grandsons of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and late Shehu Shagari, as well as Founder of Project Enable Africa, and Executive Director of Stanforte Edge Ltd/Gte, Olusola Owonikoko topped the list of 100 outstanding young people recently recognized and celebrated by the Ooni of Ife, Ojaja II, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The award was in recognition of their outstanding works and intervention towards development of the country, their immediate community as well as people with special needs.

Owonikoko was recognized for the outstanding works he has been doing through his organisation, Project Enable Africa where he promotes digital and social inclusion for persons with disabilities.

Project Enable Africa pioneered the first-ever Inclusion Hub in Nigeria; a disability-focused digital program that equips persons with disabilities with skills and opportunities in information and communication technologies, as well as access to assistive technologies.

Olusola Owonikoko holds a Master’s degree in Globalisation, Business and Development from the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, UK. He also has a Certificates in Civic Leadership from Wagner College, New York and the West African Civil Society Institute, Accra.

Owonikoko is a 2014 United States Carrington Youth Fellow; 2014 Fellow of the Sexuality Leadership Development Fellowship; 2015 Fellow of the Civil Society Leadership Institute; 2015 Mandela Washington Fellow; 2016 Associate Fellow of the Nigeria Leadership Initiative; 2016 Tony Elumelu Entrepreneur; a 2017 Scholar at the Institute of Development Studies; a 2017 United States Alumni Engagement Innovation Funds winner; 2018 Google Impact Challenge Funds winner; and 2019 IE University Africa Center Social Innovator, invited to the inaugural Social Innovators’ Retreat in Spain.

Other young Nigerians that received the Royal African Youth Leadership Award of the Ooni of Ife includes Honourable Seun Fakorede, the Commissioner of Youth and Sport, Oyo State, Channels TV Political Correspondent, Seun Okinbaloye, among many others.