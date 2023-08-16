Aviation workers suspend strike amid ongoing FG, Union wage review

Hours after kick starting an indefinite strike over poor wage, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has directed one of its affiliated body, the Aviation Security (AVSEC) to suspended its proposed strike for one week, in order to allow for proper dialogue between both parties.

They embarked on the strike to get the Federal Government attention and review their wages upward from the N30,000 they currently receive as wages for their services.

The union had in a circular on yesterday directed the Aviation Security (AVSEC) and logistics sub-sector to commence an immediate strike from Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 over their N30,000 monthly pay.

However, in another circular on Wednesday, it directed the workers to suspend the strike following the intervention of the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The union said they have considered the request of the Director General and decided to grant a period of one week “to allow his effort to bear fruit.”

“Accordingly, the withdrawal of services that was earlier directed to commence today has been suspended for one week, effective today.

“We note the high level of mobilisation by the branches and our State Councils and commend the high state of solidarity among our members. Thank you all. We shall remain on standby, ready for any eventuality,” the union’s statement partly read.

