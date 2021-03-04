Aviation workers may get COVID-19 vaccine ahead other Nigerians

The Federal Government (FG) may have to consider and give priority to aviation workers due to their importance, just as Arik Air Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu advised the apex government to weigh its option including people working within aviation industry being among those to be vaccinated first ahead of other Nigerians.

This, he said, will help keep the economy running and enable more people to travel knowing they are safe. His words: “We think aviation workers should get priority for vaccination. In Arik we are trying to see if we can get all our staff vaccinated as soon as possible, this allows us to serve the public confidently, we are frontline staff as we deal with the public everyday.”

Capt. Ilegbodu said this when he hosted the Publisher of ATQnews and Travellers magazine, Ambassador Ikechi Uko in his office.

The ATQnews publisher was at Arik Air office to deliver to the airline’s boss an invitation for the annual Abuja Jabamah Travel Event. And also the 2020 Travellers Award holding on March 27 in Abuja during Abuja Jabamah.

In his response Capt. Roy thanked the organisers for the honour and promised that the airline will attend the awards in Abuja. He commended the organisers for their consistency in promoting, travel and tourism in Nigeria.