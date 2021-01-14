Aviation stakeholders confirm participation at AIB/LAAC conference

Top stakeholders in the Nigeria’s aviation industry have confirmed participation in the 2021 AIB/LAAC conference. The conference, expected to hold tomorrow, January 15, at Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Towers, has the theme: “Preventing Human Factors in Accident Occurrences.”

The conference is organized by Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigeria’s sole accident investigation agency, in partnership with the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), Nigeria’s aviation media umbrella body. It will commence at 09.00hrs with 80 stakeholders in physical attendance and over 250 aviation industry professionals from across the world participating virtually.

Some of those who have confirmed physical participation include, but not limited to Engr. Akin Olateru, Commissioner/CEO, AIB; Capt Musa Nuhu, Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA); Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

Others are Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (NATCA), Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Aviation Round Table (AON), airline bosses, ground handlers and several other key industry stakeholders, while others would join virtually.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika is expected to be the special guest of honour while, Engr. Olateru will be the lead speaker.

The director-general of NCAA will present the keynote address.

The programme will feature a panel discussion session with representatives of AON, NAAPE, NATCA and other stakeholders on the panel.