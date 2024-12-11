Aviation authority investigates cargo plane crash in Abuja

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commencement an investigation into a runway crash involving a Boeing 737-400 cargo aircraft operated by Allied Air at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The incident which occurred at approximately 10:06 am on Wednesday has resulted in closure of a section inside the airport, a measures adopted by the Federal Government to prevent further occurrence.

The spokesperson for NSIB, Bimbo Oladeji, who confirmed the ongoing investigation, assured the public that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

According to Oladeji, This proactive approach underscores the importance of aviation safety and transparency in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The spokesperson noted that there was no casualty recorded during the crash, saying there is no record of fatalities or injuries after the crash.

“The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the runway excursion involving a Boeing 737-400 (Cargo) aircraft with registration and nationality marks 5N-JRT, operated by Allied Air. The incident occurred at approximately 10:06 AM local time on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“The aircraft, operating as flight AJK206 from Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, skidded off the right side of Runway 22 into the grass verge after landing.

“No fatalities or injuries to the crew or ground personnel have been reported. The aircraft sustained significant damage. Emergency response teams were promptly deployed to the scene to ensure the safety of all personnel and secure the site.

“The NSIB has initiated an investigation to determine the causal and contributory factors that led to this incident. Our Go Team has been dispatched to the site to conduct an on-site assessment, recover relevant data, and interview involved parties.

“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available”.