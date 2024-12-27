Aviation authorities record 190 flights cancellations in two months

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has expressed concerns over the high rate of flight cancellations and delays after 190 flights already scheduled to airlift passengers were called off within two months, forcing the passengers to sort out alternatives.

A breakdown of the statistics showed that 79 flights were cancelled in September while 111 were called off in October, denting the reputation of the country’s domestic operations.

As revealed by the NCAA, of the 5,291 flights operated in September 2024; 2,434 were delayed while 79 were cancelled, while in October, out of 5,513 flights operated in October of the outgoing year, 2791 were delayed while 111 flights were cancelled.

The Ag. Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo, disclosed this on Friday during a stakeholders’ meeting with the theme, “Finding lasting solutions to flight disruptions.”

While lamenting the pressure that had followed the development, Najomo stated that he has been inundated with calls from the Presidency, the National Assembly and the Ministry.

The DG stated that while he understands the challenges faced by the airlines having been an operator himself before becoming a regulator, he would not sit down and watch things going wrong.

“When delays and cancellations occur, they disrupt plans, cause financial losses and undermine confidence in the industry,” he added.

The ADGCA reminded the operators of the provisions of the NCAA Regulations on Passenger Rights during disruptions, as outlined in the Nigeria Civil Aviation (Consumer Protection) Regulations, 2023.

He said, “These regulations are not optional; they are mandatory obligations that ensure​Passengers are promptly informed of schedule changes, delays or cancellation​Accommodation, refreshments, and alternative travel arrangements are offered when disruptions exceed the acceptable limits.”

Meanwhile, the NCAA boss warned passengers against destroying airlines property and beating up airline employees over delays, saying unruly behaviour would not be tolerated.

The stakeholders meeting is being attended by Airline Operators; Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku; representatives of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), among others.