Autopsy report shows my daughter died after electrocution- 12yrs Chrisland girl’s mother

An autopsy carried out on death of a 12-year-old Chrisland pupil, Whitney Adeniran, has been reported to have revealed that the schoolgirl died after she was electrocuted during an inter-house sports event inside Agege stadium in Lagos State.

As gathered, the autopsy was done recently by the family and law enforcement agency to ascertain was transpired before and after she allegedly slumped and died during sporting activities with her schoolmate.

The mother of the deceased, Blessing, revealed this through her social media handle yesterday while commending the public that supported the family after their daughter died.

In the video, she said, “I want to thank everyone for your support, your calls and messages have helped us go through this very difficult period.

“The autopsy result is out and Desola was electrocuted. My daughter died of electrocution. I have been subjected to trauma for the past two weeks. Tomorrow will make it three weeks since my baby died. The school made me think I was crazy They started pushing the narrative of she was sick; she was sickly. They sent letters and publications out.

“People insulted me and my family. My child was electrocuted to death. I told the school I don’t want trouble. All I want is answers. They came to my house and knelt down.

“I begged, I pleaded, I said ‘Mrs Amao please, I don’t know how autopsy is being done but I have browsed it and the image is scary. Please my daughter is already dead, don’t make me put her through that, they will butcher her. I beg you in the name of God, you are a mother, help me investigate and find out what happened.’

“She said she doesn’t know. They refused to investigate. My daughter was butchered for autopsy. She was opened up. They took part of her kidney, liver, stomach contents, blood, brain, bone marrow. Omodesola was butchered just because Chrisland kept protecting their reputation.”

Meanwhile, the school management in a statement had said that the deceased slumped in “public view and not under any hidden circumstances,” adding that she was rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid.

