Auto mechanic commits suicide in Osun

A lifeless body of an auto mechanic, Tope Olajide, has been found hanging in his house in Otan Ile, an agrarian community in Osun State.

It was learnt that the lifeless body of the deceased was discovered inside his room by co-tenants who alerted the security agencies in the state.

After the arrival of the law enforcement agency, it was gathered that the security personnel had prevented the people from entering the room.

The Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Osun Command, Kehinde Adeleke, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday, stated that the lifeless body was discovered yesterday.

“On Thursday at around 9:27 am, information reached our office in Ilare Division that one Olajide Tope, popularly known as MECO, living in Otan-Ile, committed suicide.

“Information gathered from people living close to the deceased indicates that he had a misunderstanding with his wife on Wednesday night. People insinuated suicide; should that be taken to be true, what led to it is still hidden,” Adeleke added.

In the Command’s admonition for the residents, Adeleke said the Osun NSCDC State Commandant, Igbalawole Sotiyo, urged individuals facing emotional trauma to reach out to the Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit of the Corps for assistance.

She added, “The unit has successfully mediated and resolved numerous cases, offering support and guidance to those in distress.

“No one should ever feel compelled to take his or her own life; every life is valuable and irreplaceable.”