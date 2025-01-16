Australian online influencer poisons baby to attract donations, others

An Australian influencer has been accused of poisoning a one-year-old girl and filming her in “immense distress” to gain donations and online followers.

As gathered, the 34-year-old unnamed woman administered the child “several unauthorized prescription and pharmacy medications” without medical approval and then filmed and posted the videos online to gain monetary donations from followers.

The Queensland Police, who confirmed this to the newsmen on Thursday, noted that the influencer has been charged to court for torture.

During this process, Detective Inspector Paul Dalton told reporters that the woman allegedly defrauded donors of more than $60,000 (£30,500) via GoFundMe.

However, the officer did not disclose whether the baby was her daughter, as he only described the child as “known to her”.

According to Dalton, “When the child was in ‘immense distress and pain’, the woman ‘filmed and posted videos’ of her online to ‘entice monetary donations and online followers'”.

He added that the influencer also took careful steps to conceal the alleged poisoning, which was only reported to police when doctors reported harm against the child when she was admitted to hospital.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old lady has been charged with five counts of administering poison with intent to harm, three counts of preparation to commit crimes with dangerous things, and one count each of torture, making child exploitation material, and fraud.