Australian nurses abandon work over poor welfare packages, others

Australia Nurses have embarked on a 24-hour strike for the first time in nearly a decade over poor welfare after talks with the government to increase staff shortages and secure a pay rise failed.

Nurses and midwives across New South Wales (NSW) was said to have defied a last minute order by the state’s industrial relations commission to call off the strike, which it said could put public health in danger.

They gathered in front of the state parliament building in Sydney, holding placards which expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s refusal to meet their request for better staffing and working pay conditions.

Nurses had sought a pay rise of more than 2.5% and better nurse-to-patient ratios. The strike will be staggered through the day and will include staff from more than 150 hospitals around the state.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, NSW Health Minister, Brad Hazzard said that it was unfortunate and disappointing that nurses persisted with the strike, adding that the government was working on a solution but said some suggested changes to nurse-patient ratios could cost a billion dollars.

As gathered, the arrival of the fast-moving Omicron variant in Australia in late November fueled a surge in COVID-19 infections – accounting for the bulk of the country’s total of around 2.6 million confirmed cases – and overwhelmed hospitals.

New case numbers have been trending lower in recent days. Just over 23,000 new cases were reported by midday on Tuesday, while hospital cases dipped to about 3,000 from a peak of 5,400 three weeks ago. Officials registered 46 new deaths, with the pandemic total standing at 4,664.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

