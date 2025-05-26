Australia to ban machete sales after youth clashes

A fight involving machetes at a Melbourne shopping centre has prompted an Australian state to fast-track the country’s first-ever ban on the weapon’s sale.

The ban, now set to begin in Victoria on May 28 instead of September, follows a violent clash between two gangs armed with machetes at Northland Shopping Centre in Preston, during which a 20-year-old man was seriously injured.

Victoria’s Chief Minister, Jacinta Allan, said the state is fast-tracking the machete ban to choke supply and keep communities safe, stressing that “we must never let the places where we gather—where families come together to meet, shop, and enjoy the peace of their weekend—become the places we fear.”

“I will introduce as many laws as needed to get these dangerous knives off the streets. Using consumer powers, Victoria will be banning machetes from being sold anywhere in the state,” she said.,” Allan told reporters.

Meanwhile, police on Monday disclosed that four boys aged between 15 and 20 have been arrested in connection with the attack.

One of the suspects was arrested at the scene and charged with affray, intentionally causing injury, and possession of a controlled weapon, while two others remain in custody for further questioning.

“This was a planned fight between two rival youth gangs, with no innocent bystanders hurt,” said Deputy Commissioner David Clayton.

Clayton noted that one in ten knife crimes in the state are committed by young people, and often occur in public places.

“Fortunately, these events are not very common in Victoria—youth knife crime is rare but frightening,” he added.

In March, Victoria announced legislative changes to its Control of Weapons Act, making it illegal to sell or possess machetes.

The new law, originally scheduled to take effect in September, included a three-month amnesty period to allow residents to dispose of their machetes at police stations or secure bins without penalty.

However, the rising incidence of knife crimes, particularly those involving youth, has prompted the Victorian government to bring the ban forward.