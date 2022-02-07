Australia reopens borders on conditions two years after closure

Australia has announced its plans to reopen its borders to tourists from February 21, 2022 which would end two years of the country’s strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions and closure.

The country authorities stated that the borders would reopen to all visa holders who tourists, business people and foreigners on the announced date this year.

Announcing the reopening on Monday, the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, said that after a meeting of the national security cabinet, it was concluded that the borders should be opened to tourists again.

Morrison, said that the criteria for the tourists to have access in the country would be their double vaccination against Covid-19 virus.

“if you’re double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia. It’s almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia.” he said.

As gathered, Australia’s borders slammed shut in March 2020 in the hope of protecting the island continent against a surging global pandemic. For most of the time since then, Australians have been barred from leaving and only a handful of visitors have been granted exemptions to enter.

The rules have stranded nationals overseas, split families, hammered the country’s multi-billion-dollar tourist industry, and prompted often bitter debates about Australia’s status as a modern, open and outward-looking nation.

Every month of border closures has cost businesses an estimated US$2.6 billion, according to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In recent months, rules have been gradually relaxed for Australians, long-term residents and students. The latest decision will see almost all remaining caps lifted.

It comes after the country’s long-standing “Covid-zero” policy was abandoned, vaccination rates rose and the once stellar track-and-trace system collapsed under a wave of Omicron cases. Only a handful of countries remain closed to tourists — among them Japan, China, New Zealand and several Pacific Island nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

