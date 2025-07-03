Australia rejects Kanye West’s visa request for glorifying Adolf Hitler

United State (US) artiste, Kanye West, has been denied further entry into Australia for allegedly glorifying Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler, through his song titled ‘Heil Hitler’.

The Australian government stated that the Rapper endorsed the antisemitism character of Hitler, a stance which is a threat to global peace and could lead to damaging consequences in society.

It turned down the singer’s visa request barely two months after banning the song which has been widely criticised over the inappropriate words.

The rapper, notorious for his condemnable comments regarding Hitler and the Holocausts has been under criticism for the unwanted act.

This came barely three years after sportswear giant Adidas announced it was ending its partnership with West over his anti-Semitism.

A year after, Australia’s education minister, Jason Clare, condemned West’s comments on Hitler and suggested he could be denied entry into the Oceania country.