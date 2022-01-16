Australia deports tennis player, Djokovic, after losing visa battle

The Serbian tennis star, Novak Djokovic, has been deported by the Australian Government after losing a last-ditch court bid to stay in the country for the first Grand slam for the year.

Djokovic’s appeal to participate in the tournament without receiving the COVID-19 jab was turned down by the country’s court after the government cancelled his visa on claimed that his actions violated its protocol set to flatten the virus spread in the country.

The court ruling on Sunday marked the end of a 10-day saga, in which the tennis player fought to stay and defend his title won last year in the Australian Open.

Delivering the judgement, Chief Justice James Allsop explained that the court ruling was based on the legality of the minister’s decision, not on whether it was the right decision to make. And promised to release the full reasoning for the ruling in the coming days.

Reacting to the outcome of the court ruling, Djokovic, who left for Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE), said that he was extremely disappointed that the court rejected his appeal, adding that I accept the ruling. He has left on a flight to Dubai.

Djokovic’s supporters fell silent outside the courtroom as the decision was announced on the eve of what would have been his opening match in the tournament. One fan told the BBC her summer would be “empty” without the 34-year-old playing at the Open.

Meanwhile, the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has welcomed “the decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe” but his government faces criticism at home and abroad for its handling of the affair.

Djokovic launched his case after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his powers to cancel his visa, arguing his presence in the country risked fanning anti-vaccine sentiment.

Before the ruling, The tennis player’s defence unsuccessfully argued that the grounds given by the government were illogical because to deport the star also risked fanning anti-vaccine sentiment.

There has been much public anger in Australia over the player’s attempt to enter the country without being vaccinated against Covid-19. The federal government has repeatedly said people must comply with the strict laws in place to deal with the pandemic, and that no one is “above the law”.

Djokovic was originally granted a medical exemption to enter Australia by two different independent health panels – one commissioned by Tennis Australia, the other by the state government of Victoria – after testing positive for coronavirus in mid-December.

However, the Australian Border Force detained him on 5 January for not meeting federal coronavirus requirements, and his visa was revoked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

