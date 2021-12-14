Aubameyang looses Arsenal’s captaincy over indiscipline

Arsenal forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has been stripped of his role as the club’s captain following allegation of indiscipline on part of the player.

He was said to have breached the club’s rule after returning late from a trip to France last week, a development that saw him miss Saturday’s clash against Southampton.

The Gabon international reportedly left the UK on last Tuesday and travelled to France in order to visit his mother and bring her back to London with him.

As gathered, the club had only permitted him one day, which meant that the striker was to return back to England on Wednesday which he failed to do but flew in back to the UK early on Thursday morning.

Confirming the development, the club through a statement on its website said that the action had been taken to serve as deterrent to other team members that such indiscipline would not be condone by the team.

“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match,” the statement read.

Also reacting, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, said that the striker would also not feature in their next game against West Ham as penalty for the offence.

Aubamayeng now joins the infamous list of Arsenal captains who have been stripped of the role as a result of indiscipline – before him were William Gallas and Granit Xhaka.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

