Aubameyang, ‘Despacito’ singer, Fonsi, shortlisted for virtual Grand Prix race

By NewsDesk,

Popular dancehall singer-songwriter, Luis Fonsi, has joined a star-studded lineup of racers who are set to participate in the Formula One virtual Monaco Grand Prix racing event.

The virtual car race which has been slated to hold on Sunday, May 24, 2020, would feature appearances from eight regular Formula One drivers as well as star casts including Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois; Motorcycle rider, Luca Salvadori, and Hawaiian pro surf champion, Kai Lenny.

The ‘Despacito’ crooner would participate in the sporting event under Racing Point colors, while Aubameyang joins driver, Lando Norris, in the McLaren’s team line up and Courtois returns with Alfa Romeo.

Salvadori is expected to race for AlphaTauri, Lenny for the Red Bull racing team while former driver, Ralf Schumacher’s son, David, would join Fonsi at Racing Point.

Other racers who would be participating in the virtual event include Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Mercedes’ team – Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Gutierrez, Renault’s Esteban Ocon and Nicolas Prost, Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi, Red Bull’s Alex Albon and the Williams pairing of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

The live-streamed virtual race comes on the weekend that was scheduled for the Formula One showcase, absent from the calendar for the first time since 1954 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.