Aubameyang closes door on international football career

The Barcelona football striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has announced retirement from international games, ending 13 years of representing his country, Gabon, at different tournaments.

Aubameyang said that he would no longer represent his country at any tournament and that his focus would now be on his club career, particularly on how to restore Barcelona’s pride, winning the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) champions league trophy.

The striker’s decision to end his international trophy pursuit was confirmed on Wednesday by the Gabonese Football Federation through a statement released made available to newsmen in the country.

According to the statement, the captain of the Panthers will no longer be with the national team for the next qualifiers, the final phase of which is scheduled in Cote d’Ivoire. The FC Barcelona striker has decided to end his international career and sent a letter to the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) on May 17, 2022.

“After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I am ending my international career. I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in good and bad times”.

Having represented France at the youth level, the former Arsenal striker switched allegiances for senior football and became the Panthers’ record scorer, finding the net 30 times in 72 appearances since his first cap in 2009.

Aubameyang has captained the national team for a number of years and also scored their first-ever Olympic goal during the London 2012 games.

His final swansong should have come at this year’s African Cup of Nations, but before Gabon’s first game, he contracted Covid. Shortly after that, he returned to north London for further medical tests following a diagnosis of “cardiac lesions”.

However, the precautionary tests are understood to have not shown anything that will impact his playing time, subsequently completing a January deadline day move to Barcelona. Having been frozen out by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, the 32-year-old has looked back to his best for the Blaugrana, scoring 13 times in the second half of the season.

